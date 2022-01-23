Schenectady Police Department issues missing child alert

At the request of the Schenectady City Police Department, a New York State Missing Child Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Serenitey Bush; age 16; from Schenectady, NY. (Photo: NY Alert)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the request of the Schenectady Police Department, a New York State missing child alert has been issued after the disappearance of Serenitey Bush, 16, from Schenectady. According to police, Bush went missing on January 20.

Bush reportedly has a traumatic brain injury and is believed to be endangered. She may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen on Catherine Street in the city of Schenectady, Schenectady County, at 1:30 a.m. on

Thursday, January 20. Serenitey was last seen wearing a tan coat, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and tie dye Crocs.

She is known to travel to both Cohoes and Troy. Please call the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 630-0911 or call 9-1-1 if you have any information.