Schenectady PD investigating possible abduction

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a possible abduction within the Capital Region.
Schenectady detectives received third party information that 26-year-old Cassandra Thompson is being held against her will.
Thompson is described as a white female, 5’6″ and 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She currently lives in Troy and may be with a male known as “Pops.”
If you see her or know her current location please call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Maloney at 518-382-5200 ext.5617.