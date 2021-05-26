Schenectady PD investigating possible abduction

Schenectady police are investigating a possible abduction after detectives received third party information that 26-year-old Cassandra Thompson is being held against her will.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a possible abduction within the Capital Region.

Schenectady detectives received third party information that 26-year-old Cassandra Thompson is being held against her will.

Thompson is described as a white female, 5’6″ and 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She currently lives in Troy and may be with a male known as “Pops.”

If you see her or know her current location please call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. Maloney at 518-382-5200 ext.5617.