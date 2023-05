SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of 105 Edward Street. Police were dispatched around 4:34 a.m.

Officers located a 42-year-old male who had been shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Schenectady Police Department TIPS line at (518) 788-6566.