Schenectady native, Ilene Knebel, won $112,000 in cash and prizes in an episode of Wheel of Fortune that aired on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. (CBS/Wheel of Fortune)

LOS ANGELES (NEWS10) — A Schenectady native played Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night. She made it to the bonus round and won big!

Ilene Knebel won $100,000 after getting the bonus round puzzle correct. Wheel of Fortune is currently in its 39th season, and Knebel was the first grand prize winner of this season.

Knebel took home a grand total of $112,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to the Caribbean and a new car.