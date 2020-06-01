Schenectady Mayor rescinds curfew from Sunday’s emergency order

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following violent protests in Albany Saturday night, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy declared a state of emergency and put a curfew in place on Sunday.

Sunday’s declaration followed a day of peaceful demonstrations between police and protesters in Schenectady. As of Monday afternoon, McCarthy terminated the curfew order, which he says was declared as a response to the threat of civil disturbance within the city of Schenectady. According to McCarthy:

“On Sunday evening, we issued a Local Emergency Order as a precautionary measure instituting a curfew based on actionable intelligence of specific threats within the City of Schenectady. These specific threats were unrelated to the peaceful protesters from the community earlier in the day.”

In a statement on the curfew, McCarthy praised Police Cheif Eric Clifford, saying: “What occurred yesterday afternoon was nothing short of amazing. In Schenectady, we believe that Black Lives Matter, and that police departments can be defined by their relationship with the community they serve.”

For his part, Clifford said, “I understand that as a profession, the police need to understand how our communities feel about the police, specifically black and brown members of our community.”

The original order was set to expire Friday if not canceled sooner. Take a look at the original order:

“As a profession we need to do better. Our communities deserve it. Our profession

deserves it. Our nation deserves it. Yesterday we came together, established lines of communication,

and in the end we walked together in unity, determined to be better people today and every day moving

forward.”

