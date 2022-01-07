Schenectady man pleads guilty to manslaughter

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Marlone Oindo, 23, of Schenectady pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in Schenectady County Court January 4. Oindo pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Duane Todman on May 23, 2020.

The case has been scheduled for trial before Judge Mark J. Caruso to commence on January 31. District Attorney Robert M. Carney stated: “Mr. Todman was by all accounts a gentle soul and a talented artist who had been offered a scholarship at an art academy in Boston. His senseless killing by Mr. Oindo, a resident of Middletown, N.Y., was a despicable act. We agreed to accept a manslaughter plea and a sentence of 22 years because our chief eyewitness was reported to have described the incident to a third party as a “pistol whipping” that resulted in a death which, if credited by a jury, would negate the element of intent to cause death that would be necessary to convict for murder.”

By agreeing to a plea at this time, the prosecution was also able to protect the identity of their witnesses who were very reluctant to testify. Had the case gone further, their identities would have been disclosed, even though the defense was previously provided the substance of their testimony. According to District Attorney Carney, these men were strangers to each other, and Oindo had no motive to kill Todman aside from momentary anger.

Oindo will be sentenced on March 7. For more information, contact Assistant District Attorney Christina Tremante-Pelham at (518) 388-4723.