SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing fentanyl pills and owning a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. Between June and October 2020, Doron Tucker, 26, also pled guilty to conspiring with Darren Favreau to sell the fentanyl pills in Troy and Schenectady.

Tucker admitted to supplying Favreau with the pills, which Favreau sold, and the two split the proceeds. Favreau was arrested in August 2020. At this time, Tucker personally sold the pills.

In October 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Tucker’s apartment and seized marijuana, a digital scale, about $8,000 in cash, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Tucker also had about $1,000 in cash in his possession.

Tucker admitted to having the fentanyl pills and marijuana with the intent to sell them. He also said he had the gun to protect his proceeds and drugs.

Tucker faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million on the drug charges. The gun charge carries a mandatory 5-year term of imprisonment and a maximum term of life, which must be imposed consecutively to any other term of imprisonment. Tucker will also have to serve at least 3 years up to a life term of supervised release.