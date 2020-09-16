Schenectady man arrested for narcotics during traffic stop

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ronald Younes, 25, of Schenectady was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Guilderland on Tuesday.

Police say Younes was pulled over for a traffic violation, and that the officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle with a K9 unit.

During the search, police say they found tied-offs plastic containers of crack cocaine, little plastic baggies traditionally used to package narcotics for sale, $1,360 in cash, and marijuana paraphernalia.

The charges against Younes include:

Third-, fifth-, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

All told, these charges could be worth as much as 34 years in prison with a conviction, according to state sentencing guidelines.

