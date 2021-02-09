Schenectady man arrested for allegedly endangering deputies

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Vayne A. Rice, 43, of Schenectady for allegedly driving away when a deputy partially inside his vehicle.

Police responded to a trespassing call on Pearl Street in Schuylerville at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. They say the call was eventually revealed to be a domestic incident. They say Rice nearly hit two deputies with his car as he tried to flee the scene.

Police say that when he stopped Rice’s vehicle, a deputy partially entered it in an attempt to take him into custody. At that point, he drove off again. Police are accusing him of “recklessly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person under circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life.”

He faces two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. Police say he is being held at Saratoga County Jail without bail pending arraignment on these class D felonies. If he’s convicted of both, he could face as much as 14 years imprisoned, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.