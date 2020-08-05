Schenectady man arrested for criminal possession of marijuana

COEYMANS, NY (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man was arrested for possessing 59.6 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

State Police in Coeymans said they stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at about 3:35 a.m. Upon interviewing the driver, police said they had probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered 59.6 grams of marijuana.

John E. Kemp, 20, of Schenectady was taken into custody and transported to State Police in Albany where he was charged with criminal possession of marijuana fourth degree.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear at Town of Coeymans Court on September 30.

LATEST STORIES