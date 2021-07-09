Schenectady homicide victim’s mother pleads for witnesses to come forward

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police provided an update Friday on their year-plus investigation into a homicide that claimed the life of a 34-year-old mother. More than 10 people were there when Ieasha Merritt was shot, but they fled the scene. Merritt’s mother, Shanta, wants her daughter’s “so-called friends” to speak up.

“You saw what happened to my daughter,” Shanta said at a press conference. “You all left her. You left her in the parking lot. You drove past her. She was there with you. Come forward please.”

Schenectady Police say around 6 a.m. on July 5, 2020, Ieasha was caught in the line of fire in a parking lot. She was not the intended target when three masked gunmen got out of a vehicle and started shooting. Merritt died several days later.

“We need justice for my daughter. We need justice for her son,” Shanta said, “and for my family.”

Police previously asked the public for information about a party they say happened prior to the incident. They renewed their calls for the public’s help about three weeks ago. They say since then, people have come forward.