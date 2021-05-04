Schenectady hit-and-run second fatal in less than a week in Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A deadly hit-and-run on Broadway in Schenectady Tuesday morning was the second deadly hit-and-run in less than a week in the region.

The incident happened just after 1:40 a.m. Tuesday along Broadway and left a woman dead.

Schenectady Police haven’t released any additional information about the victim at this time, including their age and identity.

There were cameras in the vicinity of the scene, and police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

The Schenectady hit-and-run comes just days after 40-year-old Eric Jones was killed in another hit-and-run in Troy last week.

Both cases remain under investigation.

