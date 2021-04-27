Schenectady sergeant—sheriff’s son—fired after DWI charge

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daniel Coppola, the son of Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino, has been fired from his position in the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.

Coppola was arrested on Monday at about 10 p.m. by Colonie Police, who charged him with aggravated DWI during a traffic stop. The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office was notified, performed an administrative review of the incident, and fired Coppola on Tuesday.

Sheriff Dagostino provided the following statement: