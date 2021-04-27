Schenectady sergeant—sheriff’s son—fired after DWI charge

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daniel Coppola, the son of Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino, has been fired from his position in the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.
Coppola was arrested on Monday at about 10 p.m. by Colonie Police, who charged him with aggravated DWI during a traffic stop. The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office was notified, performed an administrative review of the incident, and fired Coppola on Tuesday.
Sheriff Dagostino provided the following statement:
“I am terribly disappointed and heartbroken over the actions of my son, however, the Office of the Sheriff has existed for over 200 years prior to my tenure, and God willing, it will exist another 200 years after I depart. During my tenure as Sheriff it has been my obligation and responsibility to the people of this community to maintain the integrity, credibility, and legitimacy of this office. Any action short of terminating this employee would undermine those principles and do a great disservice to the office that I hold in such high regard.”