The program will prepare school employees to help in bleeding emergencies before first responders arrive.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 17, school safety officers in the Schenectady City School District will participate in the “Stop the Bleed” training program. Sanctioned by the American College of Surgeons, the program prepares individuals to help in bleeding emergencies before first responders arrive.

The Schenectady Fire Department will be holding the first training session at the Schenectady CSD’s Professional Development Day. While the first training is for safety officers, the goal is to train all 1800 school district members.