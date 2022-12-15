ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady County felon faces up to 10 years in prison after he pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm. In December 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant for a pickup truck that Jason Seminary, 44, of Duanesburg, had been driving.

Law enforcement discovered a loaded Ruger .22 caliber rifle. Seminary had a previous felony conviction, which prevented him from legally possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Seminary will be sentenced on April 15, 2023, and faces additional sentencing in Albany County Court for an unrelated charge of criminally negligent homicide, to which he has agreed that his state term of imprisonment of 2 to 4 years, will run consecutive to his federal term of imprisonment.