Schenectady County looking to fill vaccine appointments

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Vaccination efforts are continuing in Schenectady County.

“In this sort of 1st phase of vaccination efforts, we’ve reached over 50 percent of our entire county population with at least one dose,” explained Keith Brown, Schenectady County Interim Public Health Director.

However, Brown said the second wave of vaccinations will become a bit more challenging.

“We’ve definitely hit this place where the supply and the demand have flipped,” said Brown. “So early on it was really challenging for people to get appointments and people were really clambering to get those doses, and now there is plenty of supply around.”

As of tonight, the FDA and CDC have authorized the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to resume distribution after a study was done to look into the risk of rare blood clots.

“I can’t help but wonder if the news of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine hasn’t sort of increased people’s hesitancy or skepticism about vaccines in general.”

Schenectady County is currently waiting for the green light from the state to one again administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

In an effort to make vaccines more assessable to community members, vaccination PODS have been taking place not only at the Schenectady Hindu Temple, but other places of worship where people feel comfortable going.

“For a lot of people, their faith community is the place that they go for socialization, for support, for advice, for guidance for things that are really important to them,” explained Brown.

When it comes to high school students and their parents, a POD will be made available to them this Sunday at Schenectady High School.