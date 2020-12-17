Schenectady declares state of emergency

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the blizzard that swept through the Capital Region overnight, both the city and county of Schenectady declared a state of emergency Thursday morning. This means that county offices are closed, thought the COVID-19 call center will continue operating.

The Schenectady County Legislature released a statement owing the declaration to heavy snowfall, drifting, and icy road conditions. The state of emergency restricts travel to essential personnel and is in effect until 5 a.m. on Friday.

The statement says that the rate and volume of snow has made it difficult to plow, and it will take time for crews to clear the roads.

Mayor Gary McCarthy put a state of emergency into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, to last for 24 hours. No unnecessary vehicle travel is permitted in the city, garbage collection is suspended, and residents should keep vehicles off city streets to clear out snow.

Community coronavirus testing scheduled for Thursday at SUNY Schenectady is also cancelled.