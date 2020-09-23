Schenectady county coronavirus update Wednesday, September 23

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Health officials reported five new positive coronavirus cases in their briefing Wednesday afternoon. There are 24 active cases in the county.
Three people in the county are hospitalized and 325 are under mandatory quarantine for possible exposure to the virus. There have been a total of 1,388 people that have tested positive for the virus in Schenectady County since the outbreak began.
The death toll remains at 48 for the county.
