Schenectady County coronavirus update Friday, September 18

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Health Officials reported two new coronavirus cases in the county Friday afternoon. There are 41 active cases in the county.

There have been 1,372 total positive cases since the outbreak began. There are two people hospitalized and 459 are under a mandatory quarantine.

There have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths since the outbreak began.

