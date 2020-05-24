Schenectady County coronavirus update for May 24

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its Sunday update, Schenectady County reports that there have been 642 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Currently, there are 112 active cases among residents.

Schenectady hospitals are treating 11 individuals with lab-confirmed diagnoses, including residents and people from outside of the county. Seven more individuals are hospitalized who are considered “people under investigation,” meaning they are presumed to have the virus but have not tested positive.

As of Sunday, there are 564 people who are quarantined or isolated. There have been 611 people who have been cleared from isolation, including confirmed and presumed cases.

Schenectady County reports that 29 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have died.

