Schenectady county coronavirus update

by: Marangeli Lopez

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady county officials reported 518 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus Monday morning, that’s an increase of five cases since Sunday.

Officials reported 683 people are under a mandatory quarantine, that’s down 27 people since Sunday. They said 367 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus.

The county did not report any additional deaths, the death toll stands at 28.

Hers’s the Schenectady County testing locations for the week of May 4th:

Monday, May 4Ellis Medicine’s McClellan Street Health Center
600 McClellan St., Schenectady		9 am-5 pm
Tuesday, May 5Yates Elementary School
725 Salina St, Schenectady, NY		9 am-5 pm
Wednesday, May 6William Keane Elementary
1252 Albany St, Schenectady, NY		9 am-5 pm
Thursday, May 7Mont Pleasant Middle School
1121 Forest Rd, Schenectady, NY		9 am-5 pm
Friday, May 8Ellis Medicine’s McClellan Street Health Center
600 McClellan St., Schenectady		9 am-5 pm

The sites will be available for both foot traffic and drive-through traffic. No prescriptions are needed and tests will be offered to those with or without insurance.

