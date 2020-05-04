Schenectady county coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady county officials reported 518 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus Monday morning, that’s an increase of five cases since Sunday.
Officials reported 683 people are under a mandatory quarantine, that’s down 27 people since Sunday. They said 367 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus.
The county did not report any additional deaths, the death toll stands at 28.
Hers’s the Schenectady County testing locations for the week of May 4th:
|Monday, May 4
|Ellis Medicine’s McClellan Street Health Center
600 McClellan St., Schenectady
|9 am-5 pm
|Tuesday, May 5
|Yates Elementary School
725 Salina St, Schenectady, NY
|9 am-5 pm
|Wednesday, May 6
|William Keane Elementary
1252 Albany St, Schenectady, NY
|9 am-5 pm
|Thursday, May 7
|Mont Pleasant Middle School
1121 Forest Rd, Schenectady, NY
|9 am-5 pm
|Friday, May 8
|Ellis Medicine’s McClellan Street Health Center
600 McClellan St., Schenectady
|9 am-5 pm
The sites will be available for both foot traffic and drive-through traffic. No prescriptions are needed and tests will be offered to those with or without insurance.
