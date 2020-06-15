Schenectady City Hall reopening by appointment on Monday

Breaking News
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As we approach phase 3 in the Capital region, Mayor Gary McCarthy says Schenectady City Hall is reopening to public, in-person service to people with appointments (and face masks) beginning Monday. Still, residents should take advantage of online, mail, and phone services as much as possible.

One of the major services available online or by phone is scheduling appointments. Call (518) 382-5199 or fill out the online contact form. You can also report non-emergency issues online.

Masks are required within the building. If available, in-person services are by appointment at the following departments:

