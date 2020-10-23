Schenectady city council members make amendments to proposed 2021 budget

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 1st, Schenectady City Mayor, Gary McCarthy, presented his $87,487,008 budget for 2021. The budget includes potentially cutting 67 city jobs. Residents are expected to see an increase in their waste collection fees and a 2.8% property tax hike.

“I would love it if we could get a reduction in the tax increase, but we also have to recognize that these are unprecedented times. We are still crunching numbers…we might get close to a 1% tax increase, and that is how they worked out toward the end of this meeting, but were still going over those numbers,” says city councilwoman Leesa Perazzo.

Schenectady officials attempt to make changes to the proposed budget as they are facing a $12 million shortfall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday evening’s virtual meeting lasted about an hour. Council members ended up making amendments in revenue and discretionary spending. The budget was voted out of committee, with those amendments.

“We have been in far more dire fiscal circumstances with being far below our bond rating and a really dim future. Schenectady has an extremely brilliantly bright future, it’s just that we’re going through the same issues that every other municipality in New York State is going through right now,” says Perazzo.

Perazzo says the council is expected to finalize and vote on the proposed budget as soon as Monday.