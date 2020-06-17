Schenectady bakery supports Black Lives Matter protests with cookie profits

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Of Us is a Black-led community action group in the Capital Region that fights for an end to racism. They’ve been responsible for planning rallies and protests in the 518. The group’s co-founder, Jamaica Miles, was thrilled to hear that a bakery in Schenectady wanted to help the cause.

“It was really great to get an email that said ‘hey, we make cookies, and we want to give you money,'” Miles told News10, “we’re like…two things we love.”

100 percent of the proceeds of the Black Lives Matter Cookies from Sprinkleista Bakery sold at the Schenectady Farmers’ Market went to help continue organizing peaceful protests.

“I was really happy that they were the first thing to sell out,” Sarah Rhoades, owner of Sprinkleista told News10, “all of my customers were making a point to make sure they added a Black Lives Matter cookie onto their order or they came just for the cookies to support.”

After a successful first batch of cookies, Sprinkleista is mixing up something new for the 518 rally organizers, as the All of Us Group sets their sights on a more specific cause.

“On Saturday June 27, right here at [Gateway] park, we’re going to have a Black Lives Matter Pride protest,” Miles said.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, in 2019, advocates tracked at least 26 deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people in the U.S. due to fatal violence, the majority of whom were Black transgender women.

“When we say Black Lives Matter, we want to make sure people know we mean all Black Lives Matter,” Miles said, “and that includes members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Trans black women are killed at an unprecedented rate.”

That’s why Miles says bringing black lives matter and pride together is important for both movements.

Rhoades is more than happy to bake for equality and justice.

“Everyone has their own talents, and I think everyone needs to take what they have and bring it to this movement,” Rhoades said.

Sprinkleista sells their cookies at the Schenectady Farmers’ Market on Sundays.