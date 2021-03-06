Say “I Do” to your wedding venue at Rivers Casino and Resort

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Couples had a chance just to see how amazing their wedding day could be at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady during a free wedding open house on Saturday.

For weddings in New York, the max of 50 guests and vendors can attend.

Starting March 15, Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing weddings with up to 150 people, provided that everyone on site has proof of a negative coronavirus.

Attendees received a tour of the decorated event center, hotel rooms and the event space at The Landing Hotel. They learned about all the exciting options they have available to celebrate their special day at Rivers Casino & Resort.

Information from vendors including Total Events, Felthousen’s Florals, Ferri Formals, Bayly’s Rentals, iSmile and Glennpeter Jewelers was provided to attendees.

Matthew Hall and Jamie Teetsel have been together for 11 years. This past February, Matt popped the question.

“I just wanted to bring more positivity into our life, and you know I love her so much. I just I got down on one knee after she came home from work,” said Matthew Hall.

“We came home and he said I know I just gave you your Valentine’s Day gifts but, he goes I have more. I turned around and he was on one knee,” said Jamie Teetsel.

Jamie and Matt plan on getting married next year in May. They are on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue. Jamie says they decided to check out the free wedding open house at Rivers Casino.

Amanda Dembroski, the Sales Manager of Rivers Casino says couples can spend their amazing day with them.

“Many times couples do come to a space and they are touring an empty room. So being able to see physical tables, fresh flowers in the space is definitely a big push when it comes to picking your venue,” said she.

Dembroski says it’s a great place to have a wedding or an event during the pandemic.

“Theres plenty of space for spacing those tables out, and for people to feel comfortable coming to a wedding. I think it’s important to have all these safety protocols after being home so long,” said she.

“So many people have pushed their wedding from 2020-2021 to 2022. So I think for example by the time we get married it will be perfect,” said Jamie.

Couples who book their wedding at Rivers Casino & Resort by March 20 will also receive a complimentary suite stay at The Landing Hotel on the night of their special day.