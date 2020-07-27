Saugerties man arrested after allegedly kicking police officer, resisting arrest

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police arrested a man after he allegedly became irate and physically aggressive with police on Saturday .

Police responded to a 911 call where the caller reported an adult male out of control and threatening people on Drummond Falls Road.

Upon arrival officers said the suspect Mark Denton, 36, became irate and physically aggressive with police. While police attempted to arrest Denton, he kicked a male police officer in the chest.

Once in custody, Denton was placed in the back of a patrol car and Denton tried to kick the rear window out of a police vehicle.

Once secured Denton was transported to the Saugerties station where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket to his mother.

