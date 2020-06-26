Saturday bottle and can drive to benefit Capital Region Boys & Girls Clubs

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The proceeds from a bottle and can drive on Saturday will go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. The Bryant & Stratton College Bobcats are hosting the benefit.

The goal of the event is to raise $1,000. At $.05 per deposit, they’ll need 20,000 bottles and/or cans to reach their goal. So, round up your empty recyclable bottles and cans, and bring them to any of the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Boys and Girls Club : 21 Delaware Avenue, Albany

: 21 Delaware Avenue, Albany Boys and Girls Club : 1700 7th Avenue, Troy

: 1700 7th Avenue, Troy Bryant & Stratton College: 1259 Central Avenue, Albany

They are also happy to accept monetary donations. Pick-up options may also be available. Call Brianna Birdsall with any questions at available as well at (518) 698-6766.

