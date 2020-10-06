Saratoga Springs to livestream budget presentation Tuesday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Saratoga Springs will present their 2021 budget via livestream Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

Michele Madigan, Commissioner of Finances, telling NEWS10 that for the first time in her nine years in the elected position, she has to include a noteworthy property tax in the budget. The city was fiscally healthy before the pandemic hit, but like all other municipalities, they have to adjust in the midst of a tough economic time.

“The highlight of the budget is that we are projecting $41.9 million in revenue for 2021, and that’s down from our adopted budget of 2020, which was a $48.7 million adopted budget,” Madigan told News10, “so I’ve got a gap of about $6.8 million revenue to expenses.”

Madigan stressed the need for financial relief from Washington to save jobs within local governments.

The livestream can be viewed at 6 p.m. at this link.