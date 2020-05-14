Video Updates from Officials

Saratoga Springs Police Department hold vigil for fallen officers

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department held a vigil Wednesday night to honor the lives of officers lost while on the line of duty.

In recognition of National Police Week, the Saratoga police officers took a moment to light candles in remembrance and respect the 307 officers being added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

The 307 names will be engraved on the walls of the national memorial in Washington, DC. The total number of officers memorialized in the landmark stands at 22,217.

The names were read aloud live at 8 p.m. via live stream. You can watch the full video of the nationwide candlelight vigil here.

