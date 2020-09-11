Saratoga Springs community helps backstretch families move out, clean up

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y (NEWS10) – After a summer working at the Saratoga Race Course, backstretch workers and their families are moving out of their cabins at Pine Grove Family Camp. Volunteers in the community have been helping to clean up and pack up their belongings.

Earlier this season, the NY Race Track Chaplaincy, along with volunteers and sponsors, teamed up to clean and redecorate the summer housing for the families.

During the summer meet, many of the volunteers stayed in touch with the group so they could drop off baked goods, toys and other items.

Now as the families are leaving town, the volunteers are once again stepping up to help clean up and board up the cabins for the season.

If you want to join the project’s efforts, visit here.

