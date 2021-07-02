Saratoga Springs businesses and residents feeling impact of city-wide boil water advisory

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local businesses and residents are feeling the impact of a city-wide boil water advisory, following a water main break on Green Street early Thursday morning.

“Yesterday we woke up in the morning and my husband noticed that there was probably like 2-3 inches down, and it was gushing down on that street,” said Krystal Ayscue, who lives near the main break.

A 16-inch main break prompted the city to ask residents to conserve water. Shortly thereafter, the New York State Department of Health stepped in to impose a city-wide boil water order.

People affected must boil water for consumption for at least one minute, or use bottled water.

That order, forcing some local businesses like The Country Corner Cafe to temporarily close their doors.

“We are trying to get systems in place so that we can open safely for customers, and provide meals for all of the tourists and visitors that are in town for this busy holiday weekend,” said Roseann Hotaling, the cafe’s owner.

To do that, she has to go out and buy a number of things in order to reopen in the midst of the advisory. This includes bottled water, paper dinnerware and bags of ice.

She says it’s a frustrating start to what should be a very busy holiday weekend, “I’m really trying to stay as optimistic as I can. This has been a very difficult year. This is our 30th year of business and I’ve really never experienced anything as difficult as this last year has been.”

Even so, she’s optimistic they will be able to reopen Saturday, and be able to make the most of the remaining weekend.

“We’re strong here, we’ll keep pushing along, and we’ve got people to take care of. That’s our mission,” she said.

The boil water order can only be lifted after water samples are deemed okay by the DOH for two consecutive days.