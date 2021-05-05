Saratoga optimistic about busy tourism months, especially with relaxed capacity guidelines

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the easing of outdoor venue capacity restrictions including racetracks and concert venues, and as more places reopen, the Saratoga Springs community is confident about the upcoming season.

Wednesday marked the reopening of the Gideon Putnam Hotel, which has its doors back open for the spring, summer and fall seasons.

“It’s a sign that everything is renewing, that spring is coming,” Saratoga Springs Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus said.

Its reopening, the latest sign of optimism heading towards busier tourist months.

“Every additional person we can have at SPAC, LiveNation, the track, the casino is helpful to us. The more the merrier, but we have to do it safely too,” Shimkus said.

With SPAC and the Saratoga Race Course opening back up to higher capacities, local businesses are also looking forward to welcoming more people back to the area.

“Well we definitely provide service for our community here, and that is our main mission, but we do rely very heavily on the influx on the people that are here for the summer tourism,” said Roseann Hotaling, owner of The Country Corner Cafe.

With Wednesday’s announcement about easing of outdoor venue capacity, Saratoga Race Course can look at the success of Belmont Park’s reopening to fans this past weekend, and can now plan on welcoming even more fans back to the grandstand.

“We are accustomed to operating in this environment. We can’t wait to see more and more fans come back to tracks, to stadiums, to concert venues. Sports and entertainment are an economic driver throughout the state,” NYRA Communications Director Pat McKenna said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire