Saratoga Opera performs at Center for Disability Services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As part of the Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour, the Saratoga Opera makes a stop at the Center for Disability Services.

Saratoga Sings for Seniors was introduced by Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson in 2014. This season, the Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will feature 14 performances at retirement communities, memory centers, and assisted living facilities throughout the region.

“The Saratoga Sings for Seniors program has demonstrated such significant impact over the past six years that we will be deepening our commitment to serving this segment of our community this season,” says Edelson.

The tour began on October 27th and will run through November 2nd.