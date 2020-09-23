Saratoga Motorcar Auction raises $3.7 million for museum

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 11,000 people tuned in as the fourth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction went online. The event, which usually sees enthusiasts flock to Saratoga Spa State Park, ran virtually due to coronavirus restrictions, but still managed to raise $3.7 million for the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

The day-long event is the museum’s major annual fundraiser, and saw a 70% sell-through rate despite the additional challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The success of this Auction, in the midst of a global pandemic, is a massive win for the future of the Museum’s initiatives. I cannot thank our staff, volunteers, consignors and bidders enough for following all NYS and CDC safety guidelines to make our event successful and safe.” Carly Connors

Executive Director, Saratoga Automobile Museum

The auction’s top sellers included:

1959 Plymouth Fury “Christine” movie car: $275,000

2011 Porsche 911 Speedster: $239,000

1970 Porsche 914/6: $137,500

1959 Chevrolet Impala: $115,500

1931 Pierce Arrow Model 42 Phaeton: $82,500

The proceeds help support the museum’s safe driving initiatives, including the Distracted Driving Safety Program, as well as the museum’s exhibition programme. The Distracted Driving Program sees over 25,000 participants annually.

Next year’s auction will take place on Sept. 24 and 25, 2021 on the grounds of the Saratoga Spa State Park.