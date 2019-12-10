Breaking News
Sheriff: Body of missing 77-year-old Albany County woman has been found

Saratoga mom creates kid-friendly stationery company

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – She’s bringing back the thank you note.

Ashley Campbell, mom of two from Saratoga Springs, founded Coral & Blue Paper Company after she had trouble finding kid-friendly stationery for her children.

Every card is double the size of most stationery so that kids have the space they need to write, is elementary-lined to keep sentences neat, and offers an area to get creative. 

To purchase a set of cards, and to check out special deals for the holiday season, visit her website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play