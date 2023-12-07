SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There may be no room at the inns of Saratoga — not for Christmas — but for June when the Belmont Stakes arrives at the racecourse. If you’re looking to stay in the Spa City for Belmont, word to the wise, book now.

From hotels to motels to The Holiday Inn, rooms are at or near capacity seven months before racehorses hit the race course. Helen Watson, General Manager of the Adelphi Hotel has seen it first hand.

“Since the announcement about 24 hours ago, we have seen an influx. We are only 65 rooms now, so we are going to sell out very quickly which is exciting” said Watson.

Naturally, increasing demand means supply prices will as well. Julie Tierney, Sales Director at local The Holiday Inn says rates are still pending.

“We are kind of formulating a plan kind of seeing what the demand will be and what are market’s selling rate is and will make decisions based on that, and hopefully within the next week or so we’ll start accepting bookings and we’re off and running” No pun intended!

It’s not just the big hotels, The Inn at Saratoga confirms they officially sold out yesterday. Stephen Chindamo, owner of Stay Saratoga, told us his motel is at 80 percent capacity and selling out fast.

“This is a tremendous boon for my business as well as all the businesses here in Saratoga. I’m just about sold out between yesterday and today,” said Chindamo.

A policy you’ll encounter is a minimum amount of days you can book. For June, The Adelphi instituted a three-night booking minimum, Stay Saratoga four nights, The Holiday Inn soon expects to implement a three-night minimum as well. Tierney says, logistically, the policy makes sense.

“If everybody just books for Saturday night, then we have to sell individual rooms on Thursday on Friday night that taxes are housekeeping team to turn the rooms over” the Holiday Inn sales manager informed us.

Additional information on ticket packages and hospitality offerings will be available in early 2024.