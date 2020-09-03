Saratoga Dunkin’ donating about $2k in gift cards senior living staff

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ is donating almost $2,000 in gift cards to support frontline staff and health care workers at the Wesley Community, who’ve helped care for the aging population during the pandemic

The delivery is an effort to thank the staff for their work.

The gift cards were passed on to Wesley staff at a Thursday morning press conference at the Wesley Community. Tom Burke, a Saratoga County Dunkin’ franchisee, gave the gift cards to Brian Nealon, the Wesley Community’s Chief Executive Officer.

The nonprofit Wesley Community is a senior living campus serving over 700 patients, and this donation is Dunkin’s latest show of gratitude to first responders, nurses, food pantry employees, volunteer coaches, and child care staff since mid-March.

