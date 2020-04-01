Saratoga County update on coronavirus cases

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saratoga County. They said 18 of those cases are hospitalized.

The public health department and sheriff’s office said they are continuing to receive reports of people not following the proper social distancing guidelines.

“People need to understand that they are putting their loved ones at risk if they contract the virus but are asymptomatic,” said Saratoga County Director of Public Health Cathi Duncan. “Everyone should avoid gathering in groups both large and small or meeting people in person whenever possible while continuing to practice good respiratory hygiene. This is a serious virus, it can show up as mild symptoms in one person and make another person critically ill. Everyone needs to do their part in protecting themselves, as well as others.”

The City of Saratoga Springs announced Tuesday they would give a warning and a fine of up to $250 to those who fail to follow the guidelines.