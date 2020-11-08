Saratoga County Sheriff’s Convoy for Tots 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department held their 7th annual Convoy for Tots on Sunday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Capital Region Toys for Toys partnered together once again for a holiday toy drive.

The Convoy for Tots has results in the donation of over 90,000 toys in 6 years.

First responders, local organizations and area businesses were requested to place new, unwrapped toys on the vehicles that would be drive in the convoy. Those toys will be dropped off at the completion of the drive and turned over to staff from Capital Regions Toys for Tots.

In addition to the convey, they have partnered with PYX106 and iHeart media for a drive thru donation event on the campus of the Ballston Spa School District Campus.

“We are fighting to make sure every child has a new unwrapped toy during this holiday season. The Marine Corp. has been doing this since 1947. This is the first year that there’s ever been any kind of challenges. We can’t have big groups of people at events like this, where we normally would have thousands of people here,” said Patrick Lurenz Marine Corps. Staff Sergeant with Capital Region Toys for Tots.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

