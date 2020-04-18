Latest News

Saratoga County reports two new coronavirus deaths in daily update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services confirmed the county’s eighth and ninth deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday—a 61-year-old man from Clifton Park and a 77-year-old man from Mechanicville.

Saratoga County also announced that have been 259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began, with 11 currently hospitalized.

