Saratoga County reports first coronavirus death since April 30

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is reporting one new death from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 15 since the outbreak began. This is the first coronavirus-related death reported by the county in about two-and-a-half weeks, when two deaths were reported on April 30.
The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced that the latest death was a 75-year-old man from Halfmoon.
The county reports 429 confirmed positive cases, with 340 of those having recovered. As of Monday, six individuals are hospitalized, and 8,100 people have been tested.
The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services will hold a Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to answer coronavirus questions from residents.
