Saratoga County officers seek help identifying victim of fatal pedestrian crash

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriffs office is investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 3:26 a.m. Wednesday. They received a report of a car versus pedestrian motor vehicle accident on State Route 29 and Benzal Road in Galway near Village Pizzeria.

Deputies found a man was struck by a Ford F150 pick up truck upon arrival. Initial investigation found the pedestrian walked onto the path of the truck and was struck, the driver of the truck waited for officers to arrive.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment by the operator of the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the pedestrian who was killed in the crash.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 foot tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has dark hair with a salt and pepper beard and is believed to be in his late twenties to early forties. Officers also said he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans with gym shorts underneath and dark blue moccasins.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the identity of the pedestrian is asked to contact the

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (518)-885-6761.

