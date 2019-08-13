Saratoga County family reunited with Purple Heart Medal

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A reunion in Ballston Spa that pulls at the heartstrings!

In a ceremony at American Legion, the family of WWII Hero Private First Class Floyd Mabb being reunited with something they thought was lost forever: his purple heart medal.

The medal was recently found in the lining of a purse that Tammie Mohan bought at a local garage sale for 50 cents… little did she know the treasure buried inside.

Upon its discovery she called in help from Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner and the County Veterans Service Agency to track down the Veteran’s family.

The family says they’re going to frame it in a glass box with a flag.