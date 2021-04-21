Saratoga County family remembers young solider who died in training accident

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County family is mourning the tragic loss of their 20-year-old daughter. Abigail Jenks, a soldier was killed in a training accident at Fort Bragg.

The Jenks are reflecting on their daugther’s forever legacy.

“I always knew she would make a mark on the world; I rather hope it wouldn’t be like this. But she was very brave and she deserves an accolade,” said Diana Klementowski, Abigail’s Great Aunt.

“I feel like anyone who knew her is at a loss right now,” Mary Jenks, Abigail’s mom.

Abby was an artist, an animal lover, and had a smile that lit up a room.

“She always had a smile, I don’t think I have ever seen her without out,” said Klementowski.

Spc. Jenks enlisted in the army in 2018 after graduating from Saratoga Springs High School. Her greatest mission was being a paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army.

Abigail’s mom Mary said her daughter’s bravery spoke volumes.

“She loved to take risks and adventures. Abby always wanted to experience new things, so I think that’s why she chose that career.” said she.

“She was never afraid of anything, and Abby always wanted to go for a ride on the motorcycle,” said Klementowski.

Fort Bragg officials said Jenks was conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury.

Her finance Shane Grant, a fellow paratrooper said his love for Abby will never waver.

“She was the love of my life, and she was the only one I could ever love. I will never love someone deeper then that,” said he.

Abby’s family said her courage, story and legacy will live on forever.

“We are glad that people will come to know her in that way like we always have,” said Klementowski.

“No matter who you were, you felt special when you were talking to Abby. Whether you knew her for a minute, a year, or your whole life, you will always remember her,” said Jenks.

The family is making funeral arrangements and having her body brought back to the Capital Region.