Saratoga County DMV locations to reopen on June 15, appointments required

DMV offices closed, new used car owners struggle to cars on road

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NY) — The Saratoga County DMV will offer limited in-person appointments to Saratoga County residents starting Monday June 15.

The appointments will be scheduled at the Ballston Spa and Clifton Park locations. The Wilton DMV location will remain closed until restrictions on interior mall stores are lifted.

Customers who previously had appointments with Saratoga County DMV have been contacted and given priority appointments.

Customers are asked to arrive ten minutes before their appointment time and could be asked to wait outside or in their vehicle after checking in. Everyone entering the building will be asked to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

To make an appointment, call (518) 383-2480, extension 3921. The DMV is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

“While our staff has been busy processing transactions customers mailed and dropped off to us during the statewide COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, we are eager to safely welcome customers back into our offices and provide these much needed DMV services to the good people of Saratoga County,” Saratoga County Clerk Craig A. Hayner said.

