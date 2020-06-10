Breaking News
Adirondack Balloon Festival cancelled for 2020

Saratoga County coronavirus update includes Facebook Live event with officials

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced the county’s most up-to-date numbers on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, there have been 511 lab-confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Of those, 458 have recovered, and 17 have died.

There are 37 active cases across the county. Of those, four are currently hospitalized.

The county has administered over 16,000 tests administered to residents.

Saratoga County’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline—where residents can call (518) 885-2276 to speak with a public health specialist—is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

