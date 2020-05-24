Saratoga County coronavirus update for May 24

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services provided a short update with current coronavirus statistics
There have been 458 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, and 15 deaths. Currently, four individuals are hospitalized.
