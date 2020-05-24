Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Saratoga County coronavirus update for May 24

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services provided a short update with current coronavirus statistics

There have been 458 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, and 15 deaths. Currently, four individuals are hospitalized.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak