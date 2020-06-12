Saratoga County coronavirus update

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Saratoga County officials reported 514 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus Friday morning, that’s up one case since Thursday.

Of those 514 confirmed cases only 35 are currently active. The death toll in the county has not changed, it remains at 17.

Saratoga County Clerk Craig A. Hayner said the Saratoga County DMV will offer limited in-person appointments county residents starting June 15.

Appointments will be scheduled at the Ballston Spa and Clifton Park locations only. The Wilton DMV office will remain closed to the public until restrictions on interior mall stores are lifted.

To make an appointment, please call (518) 383-2480, extension 3921. Saratoga County DMV’s hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

