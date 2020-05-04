Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to deliver daily coronavirus briefing from Rochester

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Saratoga County coronavirus update

Top Stories

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health reported 364 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 hospitalizations Monday morning.

County officials will host a Facebook live event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to answer any questions community members may have.

It will be streamed on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.

The county launched a COVID-19 data dashboard which lists confirmed cases by municipality: The breakdown can be find by visiting their website.

For a full list of Saratoga County testing locations: CLICK HERE.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak