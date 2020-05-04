Saratoga County coronavirus update

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health reported 364 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 hospitalizations Monday morning.
County officials will host a Facebook live event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to answer any questions community members may have.
It will be streamed on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.
The county launched a COVID-19 data dashboard which lists confirmed cases by municipality: The breakdown can be find by visiting their website.
For a full list of Saratoga County testing locations: CLICK HERE.
