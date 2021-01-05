Saratoga County Chamber calls for local vaccination sites in response to “UK strain”

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Chamber is calling for local vaccination sites in response to a local person diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant that was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

President of the Saratoga County Chamber, Todd Shimkus, released a statement saying that while the city is doing everything they can, more preventative measures need to be taken, adding “if we are going to put health first, we need to get more vaccinations into the arms of more people. We need a local vaccination site in Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County.”

If you are eligible to be vaccinated, the closest locations include: the Albany Medical Center, in Albany; Ellis Hospital, in Schenectady; and Hudson Headwaters Health Center, in Moreau.